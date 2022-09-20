dayton-daily-news logo
Scherzer perfect for 6 in return, wins 200th as Mets clinch

New York Mets starter Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

New York Mets starter Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Nation & World
By TOM KERTSCHER, Associated Press
34 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and the New York Mets clinched their first playoff berth in six years by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night.

Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Scherzer (10-4) struck out nine in six innings. The 38-year-old ace threw only 68 pitches, but that was as far as the NL East leaders let him go in his first start in 16 days.

Christian Yelich doubled leading off the seventh against Tylor Megill, making his first major league relief appearance after 27 starts. Megill also came off the injured list Monday.

Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (10-8), and the Mets won their fifth straight to wrap up at least one of the three National League wild cards. They lead the NL East by one game over defending World Series champion, Atlanta, which beat Washington 5-2 at home.

It is the 10th postseason appearance in the franchise's 61-season history, and first since the Mets lost to San Francisco in the 2016 NL wild-card game.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso is congratulated by Jeff McNeil after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

New York Mets starter Max Scherzer throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

New York Mets starter Max Scherzer throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor hits an RBI triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

New York Mets' Pete Alonso slides safely home during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Milwaukee. Alonso scored on a hit by Tyler Naquin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

