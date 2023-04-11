Scherzer rebounds, Mets blank Padres 5-0 in playoff rematch

New York went home for the winter, while the Padres made a run to the NL Championship Series before losing to Philadelphia.

“Last year is last year. I mean for me, I’ve kind of closed that yearbook and it’s time to move on,” Mets slugger Pete Alonso said before the game. “They’re a talented bunch and we are as well. So it’s a great matchup, for sure. But, measuring stick? I don’t know yet.”

San Diego had won three straight — all in Atlanta — and six of eight overall.

Darvish (0-1) entered 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA in eight career regular-season starts against the Mets, but Brandon Nimmo got a two-out rally started with a single in the third. Lindor was hit by a pitch, and McNeil drilled a double to right.

Mark Canha doubled off Darvish to spark a three-run seventh, with New York helped by a bunt single and a slow roller that both barely stayed fair along the third-base line. Escobar had a sacrifice fly, and Lindor doubled in two runs off reliever Tim Hill.

Darvish was charged with five runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

“We have a lot of similarities in what we do, how we do it,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said before the game. “Different year. We know we have to play well.”

THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES

Just before the game the Mets played a video tribute to Padres pitcher Seth Lugo, who spent his first seven seasons in New York — mostly as a reliable reliever. The right-hander signed a $15 million, two-year contract with San Diego in December for a steady chance to start and is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two outings this season. Lugo watched from the dugout and acknowledged some warm applause.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Musgrove (broken left big toe) received a cortisone shot Sunday after hurting his pitching shoulder when he landed on it making an off-balance throw during his rehab start last Thursday for Triple-A El Paso. Musgrove kept going, throwing 85 pitches in the game, and an MRI was clean. The right-hander is feeling much better, according to Melvin, and could start playing catch again as soon as Tuesday. But it's uncertain exactly when Musgrove will get back on a mound. “He's behind a little bit,” Melvin said. ... LHP Drew Pomeranz (left elbow flexor strain) is ready to begin a rehab assignment. ... RHP Robert Suarez (elbow inflammation) is still feeling soreness and has been shut down from throwing.

Mets: RF Starling Marte was out of the lineup after leaving Sunday's loss to Miami with a strained neck. Showalter likened it to whiplash but was hopeful Marte could be available off the bench.

UP NEXT

Padres LHP Ryan Weathers (0-0, 3.60 ERA) faces LHP David Peterson (0-1, 6.00) in the middle game of the series Tuesday night.

