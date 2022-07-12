Scherzer shines as Mets cool off Braves 4-1 in series opener

The successful return of the three-time Cy Young Award winner boosts hopes New York can hold off Atlanta, the defending World Series champion.

The Mets led the Braves by 10 1/2 games on June 1, but the lead was cut to 1 1/2 games entering the series. The Braves were 29-8 and the Mets were 19-16 in that span entering Monday night.

Through 6 2/3 innings, Canó had Atlanta's only hit off Scherzer, a single past Guillorme's glove at second base with two outs in the third.

Riley lined a homer over the left-field wall with two outs in the seventh, cutting New York's lead to 2-1 and ending Scherzer’s shutout bid. Marcell Ozuna followed with a double down the left-field line, but Scherzer pumped his right fist after striking out Eddie Rosario to end the inning.

Canó added a single off Adam Ottavino with two outs in the eighth and moved to third on a double by Ronald Acuña Jr. Ottavino escaped on Dansby Swanson's groundout.

Fried (9-3) gave up two runs on five hits and five walks, matching his career high, in five innings. He also walked five batters in a 9-3 win over the Cubs on June 25, 2019.

Despite the walks, Fried has allowed no more than two earned runs in nine of his last 10 starts.

New York scored two runs in the third. Brandon Nimmo doubled and scored on Alonso's double to left field. Alonso scored on Guillorme's grounder.

Alonso added an RBI grounder in the ninth off Jackson Stephens to drive in Nimmo from third, increasing his major league-leading total to 72 RBIs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (stress reaction, right scapula) is scheduled to make his third minor league rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday and could be activated soon after the All-Star break. ... All-Star 2B/OF Jeff McNeil was placed on the paternity list. ... RF Travis Jankowski (broken left hand) started after he was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. ... RF Starling Marte (left groin tightness) was held out for the second consecutive game.

Braves: RHP Kenley Jansen (irregular heartbeat) threw in the bullpen and appears set to return from the 15-day injured list this week. ... OF Adam Duvall was reinstated from the paternity list. ... With Canó's acquisition, INF Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment and 1B Mike Ford was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

UP NEXT

Hard-throwing RHP Spencer Strider (4-2, 2.60 ERA) will try to continue his impressive rookie season for Atlanta when he faces LHP David Peterson (5-1, 3.48) in the middle game of the series Tuesday night.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a Luis Guillorme ground ball in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a double in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) cools down in the dugout during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Newly acquired Atlanta Braves' Robinson Cano follows through on a single in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets' Luis Guillorme drives in a run with a base hit in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets' Pete Alonso slides into second base with an RB-double in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer works the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)