Scholz's center-left party heads for big win in German state

Social Democrat Anke Rehlinger was on course to become the new governor of Saarland, a region on the French border that is one of Germany's smallest states, with nearly 1 million people. Projections for ARD and ZDF television based on exit polls and early counting of votes for the state legislature put support for the Social Democrats at around 43%, well ahead of the center-right Christian Democratic Union's roughly 27.5% of the vote.

It's not clear that Rehlinger's success had much to do with an eventful first 100 days for Scholz's three-party national coalition, during which Russia's war in Ukraine prompted the chancellor to upend German defense policy and Germany has welcomed large numbers of refugees. The country also is grappling with a persistent wave of coronavirus infections, recently seeing over 200,000 new cases on many days.