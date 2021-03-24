School fires football coach after anti-Semitic play calls

The announcement came the day after Robert Trestan, president of the New England Anti-Defamation League, called for an independent investigation. Trestan said he was told by Antonucci that the words “rabbi" and "dreidel" were also used in Duxbury's March 12 game against Plymouth North. Plymouth school officials alerted Duxbury about the matter.

“It’s deeply hurtful to the Jewish community to learn that the plays somehow connect to the Holocaust and Judaism,” Trestan said. “This is a really serious situation. There are indications of a systemic failure both on and off the field.”

The insensitive words were not directed at the opposing team or at a particular player, Antonucci said.

Maimaron, a special needs teacher at the school, had released a statement this week in which he apologized.

“On behalf of the staff and players of the Duxbury High School football team, I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th,” he said. He called the language “careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable.”

Massachusetts high school football is being played in the spring this year because the coronavirus pandemic caused postponement of the fall season.

Duxbury in recent years has been one of the state's most successful teams, with five state championships since 2005. The affluent coastal community about 30 miles south of Boston has nearly 16,000 residents, according to the Census Bureau.