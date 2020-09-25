School, teen agree to end lawsuit over sexual assault note

On Thursday, an attorney for the school district, Melissa Hewey, told the newspaper the school pursued the case to preserve the school's ability to discipline students whose speech led to bullying.

“That’s a legal principle we set out to establish and we did establish,” she said.

The court found the school did not show that Mansmann's note bullied any particular student.

Hewey said she was being paid by the school's insurance but did not know what the final cost of the lawsuit would be to the school district. Cape Elizabeth is located about 8 miles (13 kilometers) from Portland and is one of the wealthiest communities in Maine.

Through her attorneys, Mansmann has said she wrote the note in September last year to draw attention to unaddressed sexual assaults at the school. She and other advocates for survivors of sexual assault voiced their concerns at a school board meeting in June 2019, the newspaper reported.