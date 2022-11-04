Schwarber HR off Verlander ends Astros' hitless streak in WS

Cristian Javier and three Houston relievers combined to blank the Phillies on Wednesday night.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said manager Rob Thomson didn't dwell on the hitless drought after a 5-0 loss evened the World Series at two games each.

“I think he mentioned, hey, the last time we got no-hit we turned around and won the next day. That’s a pretty simple message, but it speaks for itself,” Realmuto said before Game 5.

Philadelphia was no-hit by five New York Mets pitchers in late April, and the then-floundering Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi in early June.

Houston's combined performance marked the third no-hitter in postseason history, two of them at Citizens Bank Park.

In 2010, Phillies ace Roy Halladay pitched a gem against Cincinnati in the NL Division Series. In the next game, Brandon Phillips homered for the Reds to lead off the top of the first.

Don Larsen pitched a perfect game for the Yankees in the 1956 World Series against Brooklyn. In the following game, Duke Snider singled with two outs in the first.

