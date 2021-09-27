Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered 'low activity' phase

But experts were on alert as the swarm of quakes that preceded and accompanied Spain's first volcanic eruption on land in half a century moved south, with more activity detected in the island's Fuencaliente area, Spain's National Geographic Institute said.

“That the volcano is now less active doesn't mean that it cannot change,” the institute's top investigator, Stavros Meletlidis, told the private broadcaster Antena 3.

Meanwhile, authorities in Spain’s La Palma island advised residents in four neighborhoods to remain indoors to avoid toxic gases that could be released as a result of lava at more than 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,830 Fahrenheit) meeting Atlantic Ocean water at a temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius.

Scientists say that the thermal shock results in the release of water vapor plumes loaded with hydrochloric acid and tiny particles of volcanic glass that can cause skin, eye and respiratory tract irritation.

Residents in San Borondon, Marina Alta, Marina Baja and La Condesa were told not to venture out and keep doors and windows closed.

The speed of the flow had increased since Sunday as a result of more fluid lava descending down a sharp slope toward cliffs onto the sea. The flow was some 800 meters from reaching the water early on Monday, authorities said.

More than 230 hectares have been buried by the lava, which has destroyed over 18 kilometers of roads, according to Copernicus, the EU's satellite monitoring service. The molten rock has destroyed houses, schools, churches and health centers, as well as irrigation infrastructure for the island's banana plantations, which provide nearly one-third of the island's jobs.

No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported since the volcano’s eruption.

La Palma, home to about 85,000, is part of the volcanic Canary Islands, an archipelago off northwest Africa. The island is roughly 35 kilometers (22 miles) long and 20 kilometers (12 miles) wide at its broadest point.

Caption A woman walks down the street covered in ash from the volcano in Santa Cruz de la Palma on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021.

Caption A woman sweeps the floor of her shop covered in ash from the volcano in Santa Cruz de la Palma on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021.

Caption Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021.

Caption Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021.