X

Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson injured in NBA Summer League matchup

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
17 hours ago
Top-four draft picks Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers and Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets left their NBA Summer League matchup early Friday with injuries

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers and Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets, both top-four picks in the NBA draft, left their Summer League matchup early Friday with injuries.

Both of their coaches said they didn't know the severity of the players' injuries. Top players often are shut down early in Summer League as a precaution.

Henderson injured his right shoulder and Thompson his left ankle in the Rockets' 100-99 victory over Portland. Thompson said his ankle was sore, but Henderson was not made available to the media. He didn't appear concerned in the arena afterward.

Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the draft out of the G League Ignite, didn't have his shoulder in a brace or sling. He had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes, scoring 13 points in the first quarter. He left in the third quarter.

Thompson, the No. 4 pick out of Overtime Elite, had 16 points, five assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Blazers face the San Antonio Spurs and No. 1 selection Victor Wembanyama, and Houston plays the Detroit Pistons, who drafted Ausar Thompson, Amen's twin brother, with the No. 5 pick.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near...
2
Man on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an...
3
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
4
An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot...
5
Protests grow as Israel's far-right government advances with its...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top