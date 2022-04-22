Scorsese's Film Foundation launches free virtual theater

“We’re looking forward to making these beautiful restorations available to a wide audience,” Scorsese, Film Foundation founder and chair, said in a statement. “Many of these presentations will feature restorations that are rarely seen, with myself and other filmmakers sharing why these films are important, how they have impacted our lives, and why it’s crucial that they be preserved.”

“I Know Where I'm Going!” will be introduced by Scorsese and feature a conversation with Tilda Swinton, filmmaker Joanna Hogg, director Kevin Macdonald and Thelma Schoonmaker, Scorsese's longtime editor. Schoonmaker was married to Powell before his death in 1990, and has since worked tirelessly to preserve his work. Powell and Pressburger, known as the Archers, made the much-admired classics “The Red Shoes,” “A Matter of Life and Death,” “Black Narcissus” and “The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp.”