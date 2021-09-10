Scotland Yard police chief's term extended despite criticism

In June an independent report into the investigation of an unsolved 1987 murder accused the force of institutional corruption, a claim that Dick denied. The force has also been criticized for the way it investigated decades-old allegations of sexual abuse by prominent people.

Earlier in her career, Dick was the commanding officer in a 2005 counterterrorism operation in which police shot dead an innocent Brazilian man, Jean Charles de Menezes, after mistaking him for a suicide bomber. A jury cleared Dick of blame.

Her leadership of the London force was backed by the federation that represents rank-and-file police officers.

“I am immensely honored and humbled to have been asked to extend my time as Commissioner for a further two years,” Dick said. “I am proud to continue to serve my city.”