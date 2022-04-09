Scott Hamilton to cycle 444 miles in cancer fundraiser

Erase the Trace references both the Natchez Trace itself and Williams’ battle with glioblastoma. Each mile in 2021 was ridden in honor or memory of a specific person.

“Even with 100% removal of a glioblastoma multiforme tumor, there’s always a trace of cancer cells that remain, just waiting for an opportunity to attack again,” Williams said.

A cancer survivor himself, Hamilton never has completed a bike ride of this length or magnitude. He hopes to also attract friends, whether celebrities or not, to ride with him. Or to support the cause in any manner.

“Even to this day, I don’t believe I truly understand the magnitude of the ride I’m about to go on,” the 63-year-old Hamilton admitted. “To physically complete the 444 miles of the Natchez Trace Parkway is sincerely such a feat.”

So Hamilton has been working with Johnny Burrell, a Nashville-based craniosacral therapist and a record-holding cyclist.

“ I am grateful for the experience of Johnny Burrell, who has taken me out to the most difficult portion of the Natchez Trace to check out my physical ability to handle it,” Hamilton added. "We rode for 44 miles and it went pretty well. Outside of that, I’ve been training on my exercise bike when limited by travel or weather, and getting out onto the Trace to practice as much as possible on my own. I am hoping and praying that I am strong enough to complete the ride.

“I know between Johnny and Scott Williams, both of whom have completed the ride, I will be in the best hands possible. And hopefully my nerves won’t get the best of me.”