Scott Rolen elected to baseball's Hall of Fame

Several others also saw large increases: Andruw Jones moved from 41.1% to 58.1%, Gary Sheffield from 40.6% to 55% and Jeff Kent from 32.7% to 46.5%.

It was Kent's final year on the writers' ballot. Sheffield gets one more attempt.

Players tainted by drug suspensions again lagged. Alex Rodriguez was at 35.7%, up from 34.3%, and Manny Ramirez at 33.2%, up from 28.9%.

Among 14 players appearing on the ballot for the first time, Carlos Beltrán received 181 votes (46.5%). Beltrán’s vote total likely was impacted by his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal en route to the 2017 World Series title.

Next year’s first-time eligibles include Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, David Wright, José Bautista and Matt Holliday.

