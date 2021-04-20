Scott Rudin says he will 'step back' from film projects also

That includes films like “No Country for Old Men,” “The Social Network,” “The Truman Show,” “Fences” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” His Broadway hits include “The Book of Mormon” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.” In the past, he’s defended his workplace environment as part of a tough business.

While most of Rudin's collaborators have been quiet following the article, several prominent labor unions have responded. The Actors’ Equity Association, which represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theater, called on Rudin to release former employees from nondisclosure agreements signed during employment with him.

Upcoming film projects for Rudin include Netflix's starry adaptation of the bestseller “The Woman in the Window,” A24's adaptation of the Tony-winning play “The Humans" and Joel Coen's Shakespeare adaptation “The Tragedy of Macbeth," with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Current Broadway shows produced by Rudin include “The Book of Mormon,” “To Kill a Mockingbird," “West Side Story" and the upcoming revival of “The Music Man."

SAG-AFTRA, the Actors’ Equity Association and the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 released a joint statement that didn't directly address the Rudin report but spoke out against toxic workplace environments.

“Every worker deserves to do their job in an environment free of harassment of any kind, whether that harassment creates a toxic workplace or, certainly in the case of sexual harassment, when that behavior is also against the law," the unions said.

FILE - Writer-director Ethan Coen, from left, producer Scott Rudin and writer-director Joel Coen pose with their Oscars after the film "No Country for Old Men" won best motion picture of the year at the 80th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2008. Rudin, one of the most successful and powerful producers, with a heap of Oscars and Tonys to show for it, has long been known for his torturous treatment of an ever-churning parade of assistants. Such behavior has long been engrained — and sometimes even celebrated — in show business. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) Credit: Kevork Djansezian Credit: Kevork Djansezian