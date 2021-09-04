Scratch, win, run: Italian cops seek man who snatched ticket

A day earlier, a woman in her late 60s had purchased two of the highly popular game cards at her local shop in a working-class neighborhood of the southern port city. The first card was a loser. But when she scratched the second one, she saw to her amazement it was the big win, Italian media said.

The customer handed it to a shop employee to doublecheck. That employee in turn passed it to one of the smoke shop's owners for a final check. Instead, news reports said, he held on to it, grabbed his helmet, hopped on the scooter and raced away with the game card, according to the reports.