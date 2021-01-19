Screen Actors Guild may discipline, expel Donald Trump

“Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred — democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” said Carteris in a statement. “There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.”

A White House spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Losing SAG membership doesn't disqualify anyone from performing. But most major productions abide by union contracts and hire only union actors.

Online petitions have recently circulated to have Trump removed from some films. One is trying to rally support to have President-elect Joe Biden digitally substituted for Trump in "Home Alone 2."