Sculptor will be 1st Black woman to represent US at Biennale

Leigh originally was to appear at next year's Biennale, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted organizers to delay the 2021 edition by a year, Institute of Contemporary Art spokesperson Margaux Leonard told The Associated Press.

"At such a crucial moment in history, I can think of no better artist to represent the United States,” ICA director Jill Medvedow said in a statement.

“Over the course of two decades, Simone Leigh has created an indelible body of work that centers the experiences and histories of Black women," she said, calling Leigh's work “probing, timely and urgent.”

Founded in 1895, the every-other-year Biennale has become a leading venue for artists worldwide to call attention to war, racism, poverty, human trafficking and other issues preoccupying the planet.

Eva Respini, the ICA's chief curator, said Leigh's sculptures for the Biennale will highlight Black feminist thought, include works inspired by leading Black intellectuals and serve as “a beacon in our moment.”

Leigh, 53, is known for edgy, bold forms that draw from themes in African art. “Brick House,” her towering 16-foot-tall (5-meter-tall) bronze bust of a Black woman with braids, is currently installed on Manhattan's elevated High Line greenway.

In this May 29, 2019 , file photo, a bronze bust of a Black woman entitled "Brick House," by Chicago artist Simone Leigh, stands among buildings and vegetation in the High Line park in New York. Leigh will be the first Black woman ever to represent the U.S. at Italy's prestigious Venice Biennale arts festival to be held in 2022. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews