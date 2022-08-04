SE Asia urges US, China to avoid provocation over Taiwan

Beijing has accused the U.S. of breaking the status quo with the Pelosi visit, while the U.S. insists there has been no change to its “one-China” position of recognizing the government in Beijing, while allowing for informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

On the other side, with China's recent increase in military activities around Taiwan, Washington accuses Beijing of no longer accepting the status quo.

Shortly after Pelosi landed Tuesday night, China announced live-fire drills that reportedly started that night, as well as the four-day exercises starting Thursday. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force also flew a contingent of 21 warplanes toward Taiwan.

Meantime, the U.S. has an aircraft carrier group and other naval assets in the region.

In their statement, the ASEAN foreign ministers called for “maximum restraint” and for all sides to “refrain from provocative action.”

“The world is in dire need of wisdom and responsibility of all leaders to uphold multilateralism and partnership, cooperation, peaceful-coexistence and healthy competition for our shared goals of peace, stability, security and inclusive and sustainable development,” they said.

“We should act together and ASEAN stands ready to play a constructive role in facilitating peaceful dialogue between all parties including through utilizing ASEAN-led mechanisms to deescalate tension, to safeguard peace, security and development in our region.”

ASEAN is made up of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen delivers a speech during the opening for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

From left to right; Vietnam Foreign Minister But Thanh Son, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Peak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Brunei Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, wait for a group photograph during the Plenary Session for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing's growing ambitions in the region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)