Seahawks WR Cade Johnson taken to hospital as precaution for evaluation for head and neck injuries

Seattle wide receiver Cade Johnson was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for head and neck injuries during halftime of the Seahawks’ preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
X

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle wide receiver Cade Johnson was taken to a hospital during halftime of the Seahawks’ preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night to be evaluated for head and neck injuries.

The Seahawks said Johnson was placed on a backboard as a precaution and transported to Harborview Medical Center. The team said he was in stable condition.

Johnson was attended to in the medical tent behind the bench for several minutes late in the first half by Seattle’s training staff and medical personnel. He was placed on a backboard, loaded onto a stretcher, taken across the field and up a tunnel to where ambulances are parked during games at Lumen Field.

There was no obvious play where Johnson was injured in the first half. Johnson had one rushing attempt for 2 yards and was targeted twice with no catches. He also had one kickoff return for 17 yards.

Johnson is in his third season out of South Dakota State. He had two receptions over three games last season for the Seahawks.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
Fast-moving Hawaii fires will take a heavy toll on the state's...
2
DeSantis is resetting his campaign again. Some Republicans worry his...
3
53 people have died from the Maui wildfires, governor says, and...
4
Judge Chutkan to hear arguments in protective order fight in Trump's...
5
Millions of kids are missing weeks of school as attendance tanks across...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top