Sean Baker wins original screenplay Oscar for 'Anora'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean Baker won the original screenplay Oscar for "Anora," a comedy-drama about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch, on Sunday at the 97th Academy Awards. Baker also directed, produced and edited the film starring Mikey Madison.

Baker won the Writers Guild of America award for “Anora,” which was nominated for best picture as well as director and editing. Its star, Madison, was nominated for best actress.