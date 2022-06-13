Sean 'Diddy' Combs to receive lifetime honor at BET Awards

Past recipients include Prince, Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie, Anita Baker and New Edition.

Combs, 52, won Grammys for his platinum-selling 1997 album “No Way Out” and the single “I’ll Be Missing You,” a song dedicated to the late Notorious B.I.G. who was killed earlier that year. He won another Grammy for “Shake Ya Tailfeather” with Nelly and Murphy Lee.

In 2004, the rapper-producer played Walter Lee Younger in the Broadway revival of “A Raisin in the Sun,” which aired as a television adaption four years later. He’s also appeared in films including “Get Him to the Greek” and “Monster’s Ball.”

Last month, Combs recently hosted the Billboard Music Awards.

“Puff’s contributions to culture transcend hip-hop,” said Jesse Collins, executive producer of the awards. “Growing up in DC, I watched his rise at Howard University as he repped Black excellence from day one. It’s an honor to celebrate him now, while he is still on his incredible journey.”

Taraji P. Henson will host the live show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.