Sean McVay, GM Les Snead extend deals with Rams through 2026

The 36-year-old McVay is still the youngest head coach in the NFL, and he became the youngest to win the Super Bowl last February when the Rams rallied past the Cincinnati Bengals at the Rams' home SoFi Stadium. He has the sixth-best winning percentage in NFL history among coaches with at least 50 games of experience.

The 51-year-old Snead has been in charge of the Rams' front office since he was hired by Kroenke in St. Louis in February 2012. Along with drafting the likes of Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, Snead has built a reputation as an aggressive roster-builder who didn't hesitate to make costly moves to improve the team, although his Rams didn't end the franchise's 12-year playoff drought until they paired Snead's personnel acumen with McVay's coaching abilities.

With Snead in charge, the Rams traded up to choose Jared Goff with the first overall pick in their first draft after coming home to Los Angeles in 2016. The Rams haven't made a first-round pick since then, with Snead repeatedly trading top draft choices to acquire talent capable of helping his team to win now.

Under Snead's leadership over the past five seasons, the Rams have sacrificed assets to land veterans ranging from receivers Sammy Watkins and Brandin Cooks to All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and edge rusher Von Miller. Los Angeles still doesn't have a first-round pick until 2024 after trading this year's pick and next year's pick — along with Goff — in the package to land quarterback Matthew Stafford, who promptly led the Rams to the title.

Snead also has a history of signing his good players to lucrative contract extensions — and then sometimes trading them or releasing them before those extensions even kick in, as he did with Goff, running back Todd Gurley and receiver Robert Woods in recent years.

Stafford, All-Pro Aaron Donald and right tackle Rob Havenstein are among the veterans who agreed to big contract extensions and restructured deals with the Rams this year.

