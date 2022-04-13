Search and rescue efforts bolstered in Philippine disaster

“We are saddened by this dreadful incident that caused an unfortunate loss of lives and destruction of properties,” said army brigade commander Col. Noel Vestuir, who was helping oversee the search and rescue.

Coast guard, police and firefighters rescued some villagers Monday in flooded central communities, including some who were trapped on their roofs. In central Cebu city, schools and work were suspended Monday and Mayor Michael Rama declared a state of calamity to allow the rapid release of emergency funds.

At least 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year, mostly during the rainy season that begins around June. Some storms have hit even during the scorching summer months in recent years.

The disaster-prone Southeast Asian nation also lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, residents are evacuated by rescuers in a flooded village in Panitan, Panay island, Philippines on Tuesday April 12, 2022. Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least several people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides, officials said Monday. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers evacuate a resident to safer ground at Abuyog, Leyte province, central Philippines on Sunday April 10, 2022. Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least several people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides, officials said Monday. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows a landslide area at Baybay City, Leyte province, central Philippines Monday, April 11, 2022. Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least several people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides, officials said Monday. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited