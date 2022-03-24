Search area widened for 2nd black box in China Eastern crash

Recovering the so-called black boxes — they are usually painted orange for visibility — is considered key to figuring out what caused the crash.

Cockpit voice recorders can capture voices, audio alerts and background sounds from the engine or even switches being moved. The flight data recorder stores information about the plane’s airspeed, altitude and direction up or down, as well as pilot actions and the performance of important systems.

Investigators have said it is too early to speculate on the cause. An air-traffic controller tried to contact the pilots several times after seeing the plane’s altitude drop sharply, but got no reply, officials have said.

The China Eastern flight was headed from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub on China's southeastern coast. China Eastern, headquartered in Shanghai, is one of China's four major airlines.

Security watch over a road heading to Molang village near the crashed site of the China Eastern Flight 5735, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. The search area was expanded Thursday in a "blanket search" for the second black box from a China Eastern passenger plane that crashed in southern China with 132 people on board earlier this week, state media said. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

