Search ends for Filipino crew member lost off German coast

The Danish-flagged freighter Santa Clara reported the woman had gone overboard while working early Sunday, prompting a search-and-rescue response with several ships and a rescue helicopter.

Efforts to find the woman in the frigid, choppy North Sea were unsuccessful. Germany's maritime rescue service said Sunday the water temperature was 2 degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit), air temperature was minus 8 C (17.6 F) and gusts reached more than 100 kilometers per hour (62 mp).