Search for survivors of capsized lift boat ends

The president of Seacor Marine, which owned the boat, vowed Monday that they would do everything in their power to find the remaining people. John Gellert said 17 divers were on site, and they are about halfway through the vessel as of midday Monday. Gellert also said that divers from a company Seacor contracts with were on the scene four hours after the ship capsized.

“We are steadfast in our efforts to return those who remain missing,” Gellert said. But he added that efforts will depend on the weather, not just on the surface but below the surface. “The currents are currently very strong. That will determine diving windows. When we are able to dive we will dive continuously.”

In that part of the Gulf visibility may also be an issue. Sediment carried down from the Mississippi River makes the Gulf’s waters murky much of the time. In addition, storms can stir up the muddy bottom at much greater depth than the area where the Seacor Power is located.

In the shallow waters off Louisiana, “it’s almost always poor visibility to none,” said Scott Anderson, president of Logan Diving and Salvage in Jacksonville, Florida. He estimated that in the area where the Seacor Power overturned, visibility would be a couple of feet even with the aid of lighting.

It could be as long as two years before the National Transportation and Safety Board comes up with a final determination of what happened to the Seacor Power and why. But during a news conference Monday, Seacor's president gave some information about what the company knows so far.

A key question has been the weather. Gellert said while there were warnings of bad weather, what the boat actually encountered when it was offshore was significantly worse than expected.

“The weather they were forecasted to encounter was well within the limits of the vessel. The weather that they encountered was well beyond the forecast, as far as we know, at this time," he said.

Gellert said the decision on whether to go or not was entirely up to the captain, but he emphasized that the captain had the company’s full support. The captain, David Ledet, 63, was among the dead.

“He was one of our best captains. He was very prudent and conservative,” he said.

The coroner’s office has identified the other four people whose bodies have been recovered: Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans; James Wallingsford, 55, of Gilbert, Louisiana; Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville; and the 36-year-old Warren.

The Seacor Power is a lift boat. Such vessels have three legs that can be lowered to the sea floor to raise the ship off the water to serve as a temporary offshore platform. The boats are often used in the offshore oil industry. When they are traveling, the legs stick straight up in the air.

Gellert said it appeared the legs were fully retracted — meaning all the way up and a position he described as its “most vulnerable” — at the beginning of the voyage, but there are indications that the captain was trying to lower the legs when the ship capsized.

“As far as we can make out there was about five feet of leg that was retracted from the hull, which leads us to believe the captain was starting, trying to jack down,” said Gellert. He said it takes about a minute to move the legs down five feet. The ship capsized in about 50 to 55 feet (about 15 to 17 meters) of water.

Associated Press reporters Rebecca Santana and Janet McConnaughey in New Orleans contributed to this report.

