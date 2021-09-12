Search in Mexico hill collapse slowed by fears of landslides

Besides the size of the boulders and fears of more landslides, the search is also being slowed by the neighborhood's narrow, steep paths which are largely inaccessible to heavy machinery.
Friday's landslide in Tlalnepantla followed days of heavy rain in central Mexico and a 7.0-magnitude earthquake Tuesday in Acapulco that swayed buildings 200 miles away in the capital. Mexico state Gov. Alfredo del Mazo said Friday night that both factors likely contributed to the slide.
On Friday afternoon, rescuers had carried a body on a stretcher covered with a sheet past AP journalists.
Caption
Residents evacuate from their home at the site of a landslide that brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside neighborhood, in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A section of the peak known as Chiquihuite gave way Friday afternoon, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto the densely populated neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Caption
A man evacuates a turtle during search and rescue efforts at the site of a landslide that brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside neighborhood, in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A section of the peak known as Chiquihuite gave way Friday afternoon, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto the densely populated neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Caption
A woman stands next to a man after they had to evacuate their home in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City, when a mountain gave way on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A section of mountain on the outskirts of Mexico City gave way Friday, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto a densely populated neighborhood and leaving at least one person dead and 10 others missing. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Caption
Volunteers offer free food and drink for search and rescue team members at the site of a landslide that brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside neighborhood, in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A section of the peak known as Chiquihuite gave way Friday afternoon, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto a densely populated neighborhood.
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Caption
Volunteers prepare plates of food for people working in the search and rescue efforts at the site of a landslide that brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside neighborhood, in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A section of the peak known as Chiquihuite gave way Friday afternoon, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto the densely populated neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Caption
Boulders and debris that plunged from a mountainside rest atop homes in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A section of a mountain on the outskirts of Mexico City gave way Friday, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto a densely populated neighborhood and leaving at least one person dead and 10 others missing. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Caption
An evacuee uses a wheelbarrow to transport his belongings at the site of a landslide that brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside neighborhood, in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A section of the peak known as Chiquihuite gave way Friday afternoon, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto the densely populated neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Caption
A volunteer offers plates of food to soldiers working in the search and rescue efforts at the site of a landslide that brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside neighborhood, in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A section of the peak known as Chiquihuite gave way Friday afternoon, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto the densely populated neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Caption
Soldiers carry buckets as they help in the search and rescue efforts at the site of a landslide that brought tons of massive boulders down on a steep hillside neighborhood, in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A section of the peak known as Chiquihuite gave way Friday afternoon, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto the densely populated neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme
Credit: Ginnette Riquelme