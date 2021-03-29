Search resumes for Iowa State student after boating accident

Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons said winds at the time of the accident were around 20-25 mph (32-40 kph), which made conditions on the lake “pretty rough." With air temperatures at the time of the accident around 37 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius), the water would have been cold enough for hypothermia to set in within minutes.

Little Wall Lake is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Ames.

University President Wendy Wintersteen said in a written release that the accident has left the Iowa State community heartbroken.

“At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends," Wintersteen said. "We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time.”