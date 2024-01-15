BreakingNews
‘We all have to be together:’ Daytonians brave cold to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Searchers find small plane that crashed in ocean south of San Francisco, but no word about survivors

Search crews have found a small plane that crashed into the ocean off the California coast near San Francisco
Nation & World
22 minutes ago
X

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Search crews have found a small plane that crashed into the ocean off the California coast near San Francisco, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday near Half Moon Bay after witnesses reported seeing the plane in obvious distress, KRON-TV reported.

The aircraft was found upside down in the water near Ross Cove, about 25 miles (40 km) south of San Francisco, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials were inspecting the wreckage.

There was no immediate information about the number of people on board, possible survivors or the type of aircraft involved in the crash.

Melissa Richter was dining on a patio at Moss Beach Distillery when she said she heard an engine losing power, “like you hear in the movies, when a plane is about to crash.”

The plane came over the top of the building, she said.

“We figured something was wrong, because it was so close to the restaurant," Richter told KRON. She said the engine cut out, and the plane “banked in, and we lost sight of it at that point.”

The plane originated from the East Bay, sheriff's Sgt. Philip Hallworth said, but he declined to name the exact airport it took off from.

In Other News
1
Colombia extends cease-fire with FARC splinter group in bid to reduce...
2
Bernardo Arévalo faces huge challenges after finally being sworn in as...
3
Donald Trump's grip on Republican politics is put to the test in...
4
Live updates | Gaza death toll tops 24,000 as UN agencies call urgently...
5
Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state confronts flood damage after heavy rain...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top