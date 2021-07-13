Searchers recover personal possessions from collapse rubble

Each time crews find personal possessions, they take photos and log the location using GPS. They have made a grid of the pile, knowing approximately where each family's condo unit should be. Detectives place the objects into a bin. They are taken to an area to be cataloged and sealed in bags. Then they are placed in a locked and guarded cargo container for later shipment to a warehouse.

For the possessions of the deceased, there will be an “estate process” to claim items to make sure they get to the proper heir, Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said.

Miami-Dade police Sgt. Danny Murillo, a leader of the operation, said the process had to be designed through “trial and error” because the collapse of a residential tower “is not your everyday event.” He said it can be emotional when an item like a child's toy is found.

“We are all human,” he said.

Rachel Spiegel, who lost her 66-year-old mother, Judy Spiegel, in the collapse, hopes the crews will find her family’s mementos. Her mother's remains were recovered Friday.

“All my parents’ stuff over a lifetime is gone,” Rachel Spiegel said. “Their wedding album is gone. My dad’s wine collection is gone, all my mom’s jewelry, all my mom’s clothes, the dress she wore at my wedding that I wanted to wear one day. All of their belongings are gone. We have nothing.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, who has visited the site repeatedly since the collapse, said crews are finding items as small as rings and jewelry in the rubble.

“The work is so delicate that we’re even finding unbroken wine bottles,” Burkett said. He said because of the information families have provided, search teams often know what to look for in specific parts of the pile. He held up a photo of a ring that was found in the wreckage where searchers believed it would be.

“They’re expecting to find these things. And in this case, they did," Burkett said.

Ramirez said special consideration is being taken for religious property. Rabbis have toured the processing area to ensure that religious artifacts are properly stored and handled with care. He said some of the items have enormous significance.

“It could be the smallest little thing that to a common person it just looks like a little container. It really means generations. It’s very spiritual, and I’m just so impressed. Our officers are learning so much about culture," he said. "There are just so many dynamics with the sadness and the sorrow.”

___

Kennedy reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FILE - This 2004 photo provided by Peter Milian shows his cousin, Marcus Guara. Guara, 52, his wife, Anaely Guara, 42, and their girls, 10-year-old Lucia and 4-year-old Emma, all died when their eighth-floor condo at Champlain Towers South in Surfside collapsed June 24. The service for the family was Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miami Beach, Fla. Recovery crews at the Florida condominium collapse are cataloging all personal possessions found in the rubble in hopes of returning them to families of the dead or survivors. (Peter Milian via AP, File) Credit: Peter Milián Credit: Peter Milián

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 6, 2021, file photo, two caskets are loaded into hearses following a funeral service for Marcus Guara and his family at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Miami Beach, Fla. Guara, his wife Anaely, and daughters Lucia and Emma, died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in nearby Surfside. The aunt of 11-year-old Lucia Guara hopes that recovery crews find a necklace her mother had recently given her. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

FILE - In this Saturday, June 26, 2021, file photo, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, left, talks with Rachel Spiegel, right, who is looking for information on the Champlain Towers South Condo building, which partially collapsed, in Surfside, Fla., near Miami. Spiegel, who lost her 66-year-old mother, Judy Spiegel, in the collapse, hopes that recovery crews will find her family’s mementos. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

This Tuesday, June 29, 2021, photo shows a memorial wall for the victims of the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside, Fla., with a photo of Judy Spiegel. Spiegel's relatives hope that recovery crews will be able to find their family's mementos. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

A shrine has been setup outside St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021, near the collapsed building for the Guara family, Marc and Ana and their children Lucia and Emma. They are four of at least a dozen parishioners missing or killed. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Terry Spencer) Credit: Terry Spencer Credit: Terry Spencer