Searchlight Pictures chairs Nancy Utley, Steve Gilula retire

Under their lead, Searchlight Pictures became a powerhouse at the Oscars. Since 2009, the company's films have received 40 Academy Awards and four best picture wins for “Slumdog Millionaire,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Birdman” and “The Shape of Water.”

This year was to be no different for Searchlight, whose “Nomandland” is heavily favored to win the top prizes at the Oscars Sunday night.

“Our time at Searchlight has been the kind of career highlight one can only dream of in this business,” said Utley and Gilula in a statement. “Over the past 21 years, we’ve had the privilege to build and lead an incredible team, and work with brilliant artists, to take creative risks, champion stories we’re passionate about, and, along the way, make iconic films that will stand the test of time. We’re so proud of how this studio has grown and evolved over the years, and we’re ready to pass the torch to carry on the Searchlight legacy.”