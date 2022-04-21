Seattle CEO, big-business antagonist accused of assault

Price’s defense attorney, Mark Middaugh, said in an email to the newspaper Wednesday that the allegations are “absolutely false.”

“We have already obtained evidence that contradicts key details of the police report and raises serious doubts about the complainant’s credibility. Mr. Price respects the legal process and is confident that he will be vindicated in court,” Middaugh said.

Price shot into the national spotlight in 2015 when he said he would raise employee salaries to $70,000. At that time, his 120 employees were paid an average salary of $48,000 a year.

Price cut his own salary from nearly $1 million to $70,000, cementing a name for himself in the business world as a progressive CEO fighting for higher wages and better conditions for the average worker.