Seattle's Russell Wilson seeing specialist for finger injury

“Nobody should question his toughness. Nobody should question his resolve to get in the game," Carroll said. "He’d have gone in if he could have thrown the football and held on to it, he would have done it.”

Wilson has not missed a game in his career, starting all 149 in the regular season and 16 playoff games since being drafted by the Seahawks in 2012. He’s only missed a handful of plays during that time.

The closest Wilson ever came to missing a game was 2016 when he suffered an ankle injury in the season opener and a sprained MCL in his knee in Week 3. Wilson never missed a start and in the first game after injuring his knee threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the New York Jets.

Carroll said Wilson was up most of the night figuring out plans for getting his finger examined and the next steps in the process.

“This is Russ at his finest in terms of competitiveness,” Carroll said. “I mean he’s doing everything possible to be ready to take advantage of whatever is available to him.”

