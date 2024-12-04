SEC and Big Ten powers lead the way on signing day as prospects finalize their college selections

Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State are all on track to earn playoff invitations, and those five schools also are atop the team recruiting standings. It represents one more example of how the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten have separated themselves from all the other leagues.

Steve Wiltfong, vice president of recruiting and the transfer portal for On3, said it’s apparent why those programs continue recruiting so well.

“First and foremost, those are the programs with the most resources,” Wiltfong said. “They’re the programs that are having the most success on the field and in the NFL draft.”

The order of those top classes remains in flux. The identity of the No. 1 class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports may not be determined until Friday because of the uncertainty surrounding a couple of top-10 prospects.

Manchester (Georgia) defensive tackle Justus Terry, the nation’s No. 10 overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite, isn't expected to announce his college choice until Friday. Terry is considering Georgia, Texas and Auburn.

David Sanders of Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 overall recruit in his class. Sanders is committed to Tennessee, but he wasn't expected to sign on Wednesday as Ohio State continues to pursue him.

Terry was the rare prospect delaying his decision.

Most top recruits already committed to a school well before the signing period, continuing a trend that took effect from the time a December signing date was added in 2017 to the traditional February signing period. This year, that early signing period was moved up a few weeks so that it would take place before the transfer window opens Monday.

This signing period also comes in the era of collectives and name, image and likeness opportunities allowing prospects to profit off their brand. LSU coach Brian Kelly called it “unlike any recruiting period that I've ever been involved in” and opened his news conference Wednesday by saying it “feels more like Tax Day than it does signing day.”

“It's not just about finding the right fit academically,” said Kelly, whose class ranked ninth as of Wednesday afternoon. “It's not just about finding the right fit where you can develop holistically and graduate and play for a championship. It's about what's the most money I can get. That's unfortunate, but it's the world we live in. You have to be able to adapt, and you have to be able to realign and be prepared.”

While most prospects committed to schools months ago, some of them changed their minds down the stretch.

Oregon arguably had the best day of anyone in flipping prospects.

The Ducks landed the 247Sports Composite’s No. 11 overall prospect when cornerback Na’eem Offord made a switch from Ohio State. Oregon also added one of the nation's top 10 quarterback recruits in Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who initially committed to California.

Oregon's class now includes three of the nation's top six cornerback prospects in Offord, Brandon Finney and Dorian Brew.

Perhaps the most notable development in the weeks leading up to the signing period was quarterback Bryce Underwood's decision last month to stay in his home state and play for Michigan after initially planning to play at LSU.

“It’s huge,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said. “He’s an excellent player, obviously.”

Underwood's switch brought late momentum for the defending national champions. Michigan will end up with a top-10 class this year after finishing outside the top 15 each of the last two recruiting cycles.

Michigan’s recruiting emergence wasn’t the only surprise.

Auburn was sixth in the 247Sports Composite team rankings as of Wednesday afternoon after posting a fourth consecutive losing season.

“I’ve been very clear since my arrival that I thought it would take three top-10 classes to overhaul our roster, to get it to where it’s apples to apples with the elite in the country,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. “And man, today’s one of those days where the first emotion you probably feel is relief and excitement is the next one.”

Florida was the fastest-rising team in the recruiting rankings after coach Billy Napier earned a vote of confidence and freshman quarterback DJ Lagway helped the Gators win three straight games to close the regular season.

“I’m calling it the DJ Lagway effect,” said Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports. “They went from outside the top 50 to knocking on the door for a top-10 recruiting class. We haven’t really seen that type of push ever.”

While Georgia awaits Terry’s decision, the Bulldogs signed two other home-state prospects who were rated among the nation’s top nine recruits in the 247Sports Composite. Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin of Savannah Christian Prep is ranked third overall. Edge rusher Isaiah Gibson of Warner Robins is ninth.

Alabama's class is headlined by quarterback Keelon Russell, the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. Ohio State has two top-10 overall recruits in cornerback Devin Sanchez (6th) and quarterback Tavien St. Clair (7th).

“There’s a swagger about him, there’s a confidence about him,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “He’s been a major part of bringing and keeping this class together, which is what you want out of any leader, but especially out of your quarterback.”

Texas added three top-25 prospects by getting safety Jonah Williams (8th), wide receiver Kaliq Lockett (22nd) and defensive lineman Lance Jackson (25th) to stay in their home state.

___

AP Sports Writers John Zenor and Larry Lage contributed to this report.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP