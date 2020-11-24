SEC shuffles games, pushing back Arkansas-Missouri, UT-Vandy

“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions.

“We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”

Arkansas at Missouri is the sixth game scheduled for this weekend that has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues with one of the team, including the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State.

In Conference USA on Monday, Louisiana Tech at FIU was canceled and Western Kentucky at Charlotte was pushed back from Saturday to Dec. 1. That game will have the unusual 10:30 a.m. ET kickoff time on a Tuesday.

In the previous two weeks, 33 games involving FBS teams have been postponed or canceled, about 27 percent of the schedule.

