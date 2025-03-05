Second judge orders longer-term block on Trump orders on transgender youth health care

A national group for family of LGBTQ+ people and a doctors organization are also plaintiffs in the court challenge, one of more than 100 lawsuits opposing a slew of executive orders Trump has issued as he seeks to reverse the policies of former President Joe Biden.

The preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge Brendan Hurson in Baltimore, a Biden nominee, keeps enforcement of the orders on hold while the case plays out, though the administration is expected to appeal.

Several hospitals across the country halted such care for minors in the days after Trump's order to avoid losing federal funding.

Another judge in Seattle has also blocked the orders in a separate case filed by a group of Democratic states.