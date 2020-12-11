Second young elephant dies from virus at New York zoo

“Although we knew this could happen, it’s hard to accept,” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said. “Words can’t begin to express our sadness and grief. Yet we know that as heartbroken as we are, our elephant team and our zoo need our support more than ever.”

EEHV is the biggest killer of young Asian elephants and can cause death within 24 hours in those under age 8. It is believed to be naturally occurring among elephants in a latent form that can become active without warning, according to the zoo.

Batu was the first calf born to Mali and bull elephant Doc, on May 12, 2015. Ajay was born on Jan. 15, 2019.

The zoo, one of 11 approved by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to breed Asian elephants, has six adult elephants.