Security clearance is restored for ex-FBI employee who testified on politicization claims

His security clearance had been revoked in February 2022 over concerns about how his views of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, affected his work, according to a letter the FBI sent to Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the Republican chairman of the committee.

Allen’s clearance was restored after the concerns were investigated and “sufficiently mitigated,” according to a letter from the FBI’s human resources branch. He also reached a settlement with the bureau restoring his back pay and benefits from the 27-month suspension, his attorneys said in a statement.

The FBI declined to comment.

Allen, a former operations specialist at the FBI field office in Charlotte, North Carolina, formally resigned from the FBI on Monday.

He also filed a complaint with the Justice Department’s Inspector General alleging the revocation was retaliation against a whistleblower. The watchdog faulted the FBI for not having a process for employees to appeal a suspension as retaliatory before its formally revoked, a potentially lengthy process.