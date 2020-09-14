Security company GardaWorld reveals it's trying to buy G4S

Montreal-based GardaWorld says it decided to publicize its bid of 190 pence a share - a 30% premium to G4S’s closing price on Friday - to pressure the firm into talks.

GardaWorld says the company’s expertise will help turn around G4S, which has failed to deliver “for shareholders, customers, employees or the public.” G4S shares jumped 24% to 180.88 pence in London trading. The stock is still down 46% from its peak in June 2017.