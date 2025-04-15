See how a Michigan town moved 9,100 books one by one to their new home

“It was a practical way to move the books, but it also was a way for everybody to have a part,” Michelle Tuplin, the store's owner, said. “As people passed the books along, they said ‘I have not read this’ and ‘that’s a good one.’”

Momentum had been building since Tuplin announced the move in January.

“It became so buzzy in town. So many people wanted to help,” she said Tuesday.

Tuplin said the endeavor took just under two hours — much shorter than hiring a moving company to box and unbox the thousands of titles. The brigade even put the books back on the shelves in alphabetical order.

Now Tuplin hopes to have the new location open within two weeks.

The bookstore has been in Chelsea, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of Detroit, since 1997. Tuplin has been the owner since 2017 and has three part-time employees.

About 5,300 people call Chelsea home and residents described it as a place where neighbors help neighbors.

“It's a small town and people just really look out for each other," said Kaci Friss, 32, who grew up in Chelsea and has worked at the bookstore for a little over a year. "Anywhere you go, you are going to run into someone you know or who knows you, and is going to ask you about your day.”

Friss said Sunday's book brigade reminded her of “how special this community is.”