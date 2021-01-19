Self-described militia members jailed on riot charges

Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl, both from Ohio, are being held at a county jail in Dayton, after being arrested Monday. Federal documents identify them as members of the Ohio State Regular Militia, dues-paying members of the Oath Keepers. The FBI complaints call the Oath Keepers a paramilitary group that believes in a “shadowy conspiracy" to strip Americans of their rights. It often recruits current and former military, police or other first responders.

Federal investigators used social media posts and news media interviews the suspects gave to help identify them. They each face three charges: entering a restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct, and obstruction of an official proceeding. No information was available immediately on whether they had attorneys yet.