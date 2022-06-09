Seller of monkey to LA celebrity sentenced to probation

A federal indictment doesn't name the celebrity, but key details match an Associated Press report that wildlife agents seized singer Chris Brown's pet monkey after serving a search warrant on his Los Angeles home in early January 2018.

Wildlife agents moved in after Brown shared a picture of the capuchin monkey with millions of his followers on Instagram. Prosecutors later dropped charges of possessing the monkey without a permit after Brown agreed to forfeit his rights to Fiji and pay $35,000 for the monkey's care.