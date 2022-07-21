Semenya finishes 13th, doesn't advance in 5,000 at worlds

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, who has hinted that the rules could be updated later this year, but probably not in a way that would restore Semenya's eligibility in her best race, said science regarding the effects of testosterone on athletes has guided all World Athletics' decisions.

“The issue for me is very simple,” Coe said in an interview the day before Semenya’s race. “Of course, I recognize that both with DSD and with transgender, these are societal issues. I don’t have the luxury, however, of being intimately involved in that debate. My responsibility is to protect the integrity of women’s sport.”

Semenya has been a vocal critic of the rules, most recently saying through her lawyer that they are “an affront to the spirit of the sport.”

Semenya hung in the middle of the lead pack of the 18-woman race for about three laps, then things started stringing out. Halfway through the 5,000 meters, she had fallen to 13th — racing in a group of three runners some 80 meters behind the lead group. With about three laps to go, Semenya was in a familiar place — running all alone on the track — but she was in 13th.

There were no runners within 50 meters of her on either side when she crossed the finish line to a notable burst of applause, same as she received when she was introduced at the starting line.

While most of the runners collapsed to the track at the end, Semenya paced around, breathing heavily, with her hands on her hips.

She high-fived a few of the runners, grabbed a wet towel to put on the back of her neck, then dug around in a cooler for something to drink before heading up a set of stairs that lead away from the track.

