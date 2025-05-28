Sen. Cory Booker expands upon historic Senate floor speech for new book, 'Stand'

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Cory Booker has expanded upon his historic Senate floor speech from last month into an upcoming book.

“Stand” will be published Nov. 11, St. Martin's Press announced Wednesday. In April, the New Jersey Democrat made headlines by delivering the country's longest continuous Senate floor speech — just over 25 hours. The 56-year-old Booker spoke in opposition to numerous Trump administration policies, whether the desire to make Canada part of the United States or cuts to Social Security offices.