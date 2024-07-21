Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat turned independent, urges Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race

Nearly three dozen Democrats in Congress have said it's time for Biden to leave the race. Four Democratic senators — Peter Welch of Vermont, Jon Tester of Montana, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Sherrod Brown of Ohio — have said the Democratic president should abandon his reelection campaign against Republican Donald Trump.

Biden's debate performance raised open questions about the 81-year-old's ability to mount a convincing campaign to defeat Trump.

“I’m concerned about the president’s health and well-being I really am,” Manchin said on ABC's “This Week.”

He also said, “I truly believe the Democratic Party needs an open process” in picking a nominee to replace Biden.

Manchin, who became an independent in May after years as a Democrat, is not seeking reelection to the Senate