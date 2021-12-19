Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: 'I can't vote for it'

Manchin told "Fox News Sunday" that he always has made clear he had reservations about the legislation and that now, after five-and-half months of discussions and negotiations, "I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation."

The West Virginia senator cited a multitude of factors weighing on the economy and the potential harm he saw from pushing through the "mammoth" bill, such as persistent inflation, a growing debt and the latest threat from the omicron variant.