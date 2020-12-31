X

Sen Perdue quarantines for virus exposure ahead of GA runoff

FILE - Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign rally on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cumming, Ga. As Georgia becomes the nation’s political hotspot this winter before twin runoff elections Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate, faith-based organizing is heating up. Conservative Christians are rallying behind Republican Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, while Black churches and liberal-leaning Jewish groups are backing Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson

Nation & World | 32 minutes ago
Exposure to the coronavirus has forced Georgia Sen. David Perdue into quarantine just five days before the state's high-stakes Senate runoff elections

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. David Perdue was forced into quarantine Thursday in the home stretch of Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoffs, disclosing just five days before the election that he had been exposed to a campaign worker infected with the coronavirus.

Perdue's campaign did not say how long he plans to stay in quarantine, but guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control say those exposed to the virus can resume normal activities after seven days if they have a negative test result.

Following that guidance would keep Perdue in isolation for the remainder of the campaign.

“This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19,” the Perdue campaign's statement said. “Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine.”

The statement went on to say Perdue's campaign “will continue to follow CDC guidelines.”

Both Perdue and fellow GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler are on Georgia's runoff ballot Tuesday. Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock.

If both Republican incumbents lose, Democrats will control the Senate.

President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally Monday to fire up turnout for Perdue and Loeffler in heavily conservative northwest Georgia.

Democrats are also bringing their heavy hitters to the state. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris plans to campaign Sunday for Ossoff and Warnock in Savannah, followed by President-elect Joe Biden sharing a stage with the Democrats on Monday in Atlanta.

