Sen. Rick Scott takes issue with parts of Texas GOP platform

Scott, who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has been reluctant to criticize fellow Republicans as he works to flip the Senate this November. Scott said be believes the party can win 54 seats and retake control of the chamber amid soaring inflation and Biden's low approval ratings.

On Wednesday, he again dismissed growing concerns over the electability of two Republican Senate candidates: Herschel Walker, the party’s nominee in Georgia, and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is seeking the Republican nomination in a highly competitive Aug. 2 primary to replace GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.

Greitens, who resigned in disgrace in 2018, recently released a campaign video that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he's hunting RINOs — a pejorative term meaning "Republicans In Name Only." Walker, meanwhile, has been grappling with revelations that he dramatically inflated his business record and has several children that he had not previously publicly acknowledged.

Scott, who has declined to take sides in party primaries, said it was up to voters to pick their nominees, but predicted Walker would win in November against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

As for Greitens, Scott said he hadn't seen the campaign video, but said: “I don’t believe that we ought to ever be promoting any violence.”

Still, he was bullish on the eventual nominee's chances.

“I think Missouri will make a good choice. And I think whoever they choose is going to be the Republican senator from Missouri," he said. “There’s no reason to believe we won’t win Missouri whoever our nominee is there. We’ve got good people running. But we’ll see what happens.”

As for the Texas platform, he said, “Every state party has a right to make any decision they want."

“I don’t tell people what they ought to run on,” he added. "We show people where the public is. But every state’s got different issues. And they ought to run on the issues that are important to them.”