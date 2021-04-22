Sen. Tim Scott to deliver GOP's rebuttal to Biden address

In a statement, Scott said he was honored by the selection and looking forward to having “an honest conversation with the American people.”

“We face serious challenges on multiple fronts, but I am as confident as I have ever been in the promise and potential of America,” he said.

Scott, a senator since 2013 and a former congressman whose grandfather picked cotton as a child, was initially reluctant to focus on race in his political career. But he has increasingly talked about his experiences living as a Black man in America amid a national reckoning over racial injustice and police tactics.

In an interview with The Associated Press last year, he talked in emotional terms about how often he had been pulled over by law enforcement, including for failing to signal early enough for a lane change — or, as he called it, stopped for “driving while Black.”

“I’m thinking to myself how blessed and lucky I am to have 18 different encounters and to have walked away from each encounter," he said.