Senate Ethics admonishes Graham for campaign solicitations

It is unclear if Graham could face any criminal penalties for his actions. Coons and Lankford said this was the senator's second violation, after he similarly solicited campaign contributions for his own campaign during an unplanned hallway interview in 2020.

The ethics committee dismissed that complaint and notified Graham in a private letter, Coons and Lankford wrote. The panel did not publicly reveal that violation until now, having determined at the time that his conduct was ”inadvertent, technical, or otherwise of a de minimis nature," the letter said.

The prohibitions on campaign solicitation in federal buildings and the use of federal resources for campaign activity “have been consistent and clear throughout your years of Senate service,” they wrote, and Graham solicited the campaign contributions in the November interview “despite the Committee’s specific guidance following your violation in October 2020."

A spokesman for Graham did not have an immediate comment on the admonishment.